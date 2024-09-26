14-year-old girl killed in hit-and-run in West Philly: police sources

article

A teen is dead after police sources say a hit-and-run occurred in West Philadelphia Thursday night.

The incident occurred near the 6500 block of Haverford Avenue.

Police sources tell FOX 29's Steve Keeley that the victim is a 14-year-old girl.

Those same sources say she was pronounced dead at 9:46 p.m.

They say the teen was with her mother as they crossed Haverford Avenue when a black sedan swerved to try to avoid them.

Police sources say the mother told police at the scene that she felt the car hit her knuckles and when she turned around her daughter "was gone."

The 14-year-old girl was found nearly block away, sources say.

This story is still developing. Check back for more updates.