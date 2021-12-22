Suspects arrested in Jenkintown road rage beating caught on video, police say

article

Two suspects accused of a violent road rage beating caught on video in Jenkintown have been arrested, according to police.

Authorities say 25-year-old September Wingfield and 37-year-old Charles Woodson were taken into custody Wednesday morning at a property on the 8200 block of Frankford Avenue in Philadelphia.

Both Wingfield and Woodson have been charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment and related offenses. They are each being held on $50k bail.

Officers from the Jenkintown Police Department were called to the intersection of York and Rydal roads around 10 a.m. last Thursday for reported road rage assault, according to a post on the department's Facebook page.

The female victim was beaten unconscious by an unknown man and woman, according to police. She was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and was later released.

Video of the brutal assault shared by police shows the two suspects hit the woman while seated in her car, then drag her onto the road and pummel her with kicks and punches. The suspects left the assault in a car with no license plate displayed, police said.

Jenkintown Police Department Police Chief Albert J. DiValentino said a spate about lanes merging due to construction escalated to violence that he described as "totally unnecessary."

Investigators credited video of the beating that circulated on social media and tips given by concerned citizens for bringing Wingfield and Woodson into custody.

"All the video that we received from multiple sources played an important part in the entire investigation and putting things together," Cheif DiValentino said.

