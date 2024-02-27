Woman killed in possible domestic shooting in South Philadelphia; 2 in custody: officials

A possible domestic situation turned fatal Tuesday night, after a 31-year-old woman was shot to death in South Philadelphia and two men were taken into custody.

The woman was outside on the 2300 block of South Marshall Street, around 7 p.m., when the shooting happened, officials said.

According to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small, 3rd District officers were on patrol near the location when they heard multiple gunshots.

They arrived on scene quickly, finding the woman lying on the sidewalk unresponsive and bleeding heavily from the head. Police rushed her to Jefferson Hospital where she died.

Meanwhile, police examined Real Time crime cameras and saw two men on foot headed west on Ritner Street. The two walked into a building, then left the building.

Police caught up with them after a brief foot chase and took them into custody, while also recovering two semi-automatic handguns.

Inspector Small went on to say the woman was assaulted last week, which required hospitalization and left her with bruises on her face. A warrant was issued for the man who committed the assault, Small said, and police believe the same man is one of the two in custody for the shooting.