Suspects crawl through bedroom window, shoot man next to girlfriend in Philly home: police

A Philadelphia couple awoke to a terrifying sight after a home invasion ended with shots fired early Tuesday morning.

Police say two men removed an air conditioning unit, then climbed through a bedroom window on the 4900 block of Duffield Street.

They pointed a gun at a man and his girlfriend before shooting the man twice, according to authorities.

Both suspects then fled, one back through the window and another through the door.

The 28-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

A motive is unknown at this time, but police say nothing was taken from the home.

No arrests have been made as the investigation continues.