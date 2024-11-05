Suspects crawl through bedroom window, shoot man next to girlfriend in Philly home: police
PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia couple awoke to a terrifying sight after a home invasion ended with shots fired early Tuesday morning.
Police say two men removed an air conditioning unit, then climbed through a bedroom window on the 4900 block of Duffield Street.
They pointed a gun at a man and his girlfriend before shooting the man twice, according to authorities.
Both suspects then fled, one back through the window and another through the door.
The 28-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.
A motive is unknown at this time, but police say nothing was taken from the home.
No arrests have been made as the investigation continues.