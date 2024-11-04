Man arrested after young girl fatally shot inside Philadelphia home
PHILADELPHIA - A 7-year-old girl's life was cut incredibly short this weekend, and now police say a man has been charged in connection to her death.
Philadelphia police were called to a home on the 3800 block of I Street for a shooting Sunday afternoon.
They arrived to find a young girl, identified as Mia Andujar, with a gunshot wound to the face. She was rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.
On Monday, police announced the arrest of 24-year-old Alan Nguyen.
He is charged with Involuntary Manslaughter, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and Recklessly Endangering Another Person.
Police have yet to release further details about what led to the deadly shooting.
A firearm was recovered at the scene, and an investigation is ongoing.