15-year-old boy shot on Temple University campus: police

A 15-year-old has been hospitalized after police say a shooting occurred on Temple University’s campus Monday.

Philadelphia police responded to reports of a person with a gun at 4:39 p.m. on the 1700 block of North 12th Street.

The shooting happened outside Five Guys, located on Temple’s campus.

A 15-year-old boy was found with a gunshot wound to his left elbow.

Police transported him to Temple University Hospital, where he was placed in stable condition.

FOX 29 reporter Jennifer Joyce was at the scene and says it is a place teens gather after school regularly.

At least six shell casings were found at the scene of the shooting.

The Philadelphia Police Department is urging anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Shooting Investigation Group at 215-686-8270. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling or texting our PPD’s tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).



