Suspects sought after ATM explosion in busy Chestnut Hill shopping center
CHESTNUT HILL - An ATM explosion reportedly caused no injuries, but police are on the hunt for a suspect or suspects near a Wells Fargo branch in Chestnut Hill.
Officials say the explosion of the ATM occurred Tuesday, just after 5:30 a.m., on the 7700 block of Crittenden Street, at what is normally a busy shopping center.
According to authorities, the bomb squad was notified after the explosion. They say a white work van was seen leaving the area.
No injuries were reported. Police are investigating the incident.
