Suspects sought after looting PA lottery ticket machine and pharmacy in North Philadelphia: police

Philadelphia police are searching for two groups of suspects who they say looted two different commercial businesses in North Philly.

In the first looting incident, surveillance video captured a group of individuals smash a window and crawl into a commercial property on the 200 block of West Lehigh Avenue on September 26 at 8:45 p.m.

Once inside, they found a PA lottery ticket machine and used a crowbar to smash through the machine causing extensive damage. They grabbed what they could from the machine before scurrying out.

In the second looting incident, a group of at least seven wiggled their way into the window of North Philly Pharmacy on the 100 block of West Diamond Street on September 27.

Once inside the pharmacy, they grabbed a bunch of prescriptions, medication and other pharmacy goods before climbing out the same way they came in.

Police ask that if you see this suspect please do not approach him and contact 911 immediately.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215.686.TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.