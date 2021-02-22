Suspects sought in murder of 16-year-old in Eastwick, police say

article

The Philadelphia Police Department Homicide Unit is looking to identify two suspects wanted in the shooting death of a 16-year-old high school student in Eastwick.

The incident happened on the 2900 block of South 70th Street on Thursday, Feb. 18, at approximately 4:10 a.m.

Police say the unprovoked shooting appears to have happened after a brief exchange of words between the suspect and the victim inside a local business.

Then, the suspect waited in his vehicle for the victim to exit the business before driving up to him and shooting him.

The suspect was driving a dark-colored VW SUV, possibly a Tiguan.

After shooting the victim the SUV was last observed driving northbound on S. 70th Street from the 2900 block.

Advertisement

MORE: 16-year-old boy fatally shot in the chest in Eastwick, police say

The suspect is describe as being a Black male with a dark complexion and believed to be in his mid-20s, over 6 feet tall, with a thin build. The male has a full beard and unkempt hair.

He was wearing light-colored jeans, a red with black sleeves "PRPS" jacket, and a blue face mask with a filter.

The second suspect is described as being a Black woman with light brown complexion. She is believed to be in her mid-20s and had brown-colored braids with light brown highlights, and cowtie shells along the right side of her hair. She was wearing a gray camouflage "New Balance" brand jacket, blue denim pants with cut-out knees, and shiny black boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911 immediately or submit a tip by dialling 215.686.TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215.686.TIPS (8477).

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter