Suspects sought in Port Richmond bike shop heist

Philadelphia police are searching for suspects wanted in connection with a theft at the Philadelphia Cycle Center in Port Richmond.

Owner Vince Sanginiti is fired up after the crew of masked bandits busted into his shop on Castor Avenue last week and made off with several dirt bikes.

"They stole dirt bikes, threw them over the motorcycles, out the window onto the ground, close to $32,000 worth of damage, not including the motorcycles they stole and got away with," Sanginiti told FOX 29.

Police and the owner say this organized pack of thieves used metal bricks to bust out the front windows. They climbed in and cut cables locking down all of the dirt bikes. They even bypassed plenty of more expensive motorcycles to get to the dirt bikes in the back.

Sanginiti says the break-in happened just after 5 a.m. The four suspects stole three dirt bikes and escaped in a white contractors van with logos on the side.

This isn't the only cycle shop to get hit recently. Investigators say an interstate gang of thieves struck in Bucks County and stole $75,000 worth of dirt bikes. Police and Sanginiti believe the suspects could be part of a ring or just want the bikes for street racing and cruising Philadelphia streets.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, please call 215.686.TIPS (8477) or text a tip to PPD TIP or 773847.

