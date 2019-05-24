Suspects sought in string of car break-ins at Phoenixville YMCA

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Police in Chester County are looking for a group of people they say are connected to a string of car break-ins at a YMCA.

The incidents have occurred over the past year, with the latest incident coming this past March.

Police say the group either opens an unlocked car, forces their way in, or grabs a set of keys from unlocked lockers inside the Phoenixville YMCA.

According to investigators, the suspects are after credit and debit cards that they can then use at nearby stores like Target, Best Buy or Apple.

The suspects have previously made copies of driver’s licenses with the victim’s personal info and a new photo to pair with the cards.

Anyone who may recognize the suspect is asked to contact police.