Suspects sought in string of Philadelphia robberies targeting watches, high-end valuables

Philadelphia police are looking to identify and locate multiple suspects in a series of robberies that occurred late last week and over the weekend.

Police believe the incidents may have been carried out by the same group of suspects who were targeting watches and other high-end valuables.

The first incident occurred just before 11 p.m. on May 12, on the 100 block of South 30th Street.

Police say the victim was walking down the block when three male suspects got out of a gray 2013-2022 BMW 530i and pushed him against a wall. The suspects then put a gun to the victim's head and demanded his watch – a silver watch valued at $30,000.

After the robbery, the suspects got back into the BMW, which was being driven by a fourth suspect. The car fled north on 30th Street and then east on Chestnut Street.

The second incident occurred just before 2 a.m. on Sunday, May 15. Police say the victims were walking south on the 200 block of North 12th Street when two to three males who had exited a parked car approached them.

Police say the suspects pointed a black handgun at the victims and demanded their watches and other belongings. The suspects took two purses and a watch before getting back into their vehicle and fleeing south on North 12th Street.

Minutes later, around 2:15 a.m. the same morning, police say the suspects struck a third time.

A group was walking near the corner of Preston and Pine Street when they were approached by the sedan and two suspects got out. The suspects, who were armed, demanded valuables from them and took a watch valued at $3,000.

The suspects got back into the sedan and left.

Three of the suspects have been described by police as males wearing all black clothing. Police do not have a description of the driver in any of the incidents.

Anyone with information about the suspects or incidents is asked to contact police.