Suspects sought for multiple thefts from vehicles in Upper Chichester: police

The Upper Chichester Police needs the public's help to identify individuals in connection with multiple thefts from vehicles.

What we know:

On Sunday, November 16, during the early morning hours, police say several vehicles were targeted in the Meetinghouse Park apartments area, as well as along Meetinghouse Road and Bridge Road.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Upper Chichester Police are looking for these individuals in connection with multiple thefts from vehicles.

What you can do:

If you recognize the individuals above, have any information or have any additional video footage from the area, please contact Detective Keith, 610-485-8400 extension 453.