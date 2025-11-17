Expand / Collapse search

Suspects sought for multiple thefts from vehicles in Upper Chichester: police

Published  November 17, 2025 5:40pm EST
UPPER CHICHESTER, Pa. - The Upper Chichester Police needs the public's help to identify individuals in connection with multiple thefts from vehicles. 

On Sunday, November 16, during the early morning hours, police say several vehicles were targeted in the Meetinghouse Park apartments area, as well as along Meetinghouse Road and Bridge Road. 

Upper Chichester Police are looking for these individuals in connection with multiple thefts from vehicles. 

If you recognize the individuals above, have any information or have any additional video footage from the area, please contact Detective Keith, 610-485-8400 extension 453. 

The Source: The information in this story is from Upper Chichester Police.

