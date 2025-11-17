Suspects sought for multiple thefts from vehicles in Upper Chichester: police
UPPER CHICHESTER, Pa. - The Upper Chichester Police needs the public's help to identify individuals in connection with multiple thefts from vehicles.
What we know:
On Sunday, November 16, during the early morning hours, police say several vehicles were targeted in the Meetinghouse Park apartments area, as well as along Meetinghouse Road and Bridge Road.
Image 1 of 2
▼
Upper Chichester Police are looking for these individuals in connection with multiple thefts from vehicles.
What you can do:
If you recognize the individuals above, have any information or have any additional video footage from the area, please contact Detective Keith, 610-485-8400 extension 453.
The Source: The information in this story is from Upper Chichester Police.