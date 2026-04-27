Suspects sought in North Philadelphia robbery, sexual assault: police

The Brief Police are searching for up to five suspects who allegedly robbed and sexually assaulted victims at a property in North Philadelphia. One suspect, 18-year-old Saidakhmad Bakiev, was taken into custody and charged with several serious crimes, including rape, sexual assault, and robbery. Police believe the suspects may be of Russian or Central Asian descent.



Police are searching for up to five male suspects who they say sexually assaulted victims at gunpoint during a robbery in North Philadelphia.

One man, 18-year-old Saidakhmad Bakiev, was captured by police, but investigators say the remaining suspects were able to escape from the roof of the property once police arrived.

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to a property on the 400 block of North 9th Street early Saturday morning.

Investigators say multiple males forced their way into a building where they robbed and sexually assaulted victims at gunpoint.

Saidakhmad Bakiev, left, was taken into custody. Police are still searching for at least five other suspects.

Several suspects were able to escape using the roof as police arrived.

One man, 18-year-old Saidakhmad Bakiev, was taken into custody and charged with several crimes, including rape, burglary, robbery, false imprisonment and sexual assault.

What you can do:

Investigators are searching for at least five other suspects, described as white males in their late teens to early 20's with dark hair.

Police believe the suspects may be of Russian or Central Asian descent.

What we don't know:

The condition of the victims was not provided by police.