Suspects sought for string of armed robberies in Philadelphia, Lower Merion since September

Police are asking for the public's help to identify two armed robbers they say have been on a months-long crime spree.

The Auto Zone on City Avenue in Bala Cynwyd has been hit twice, once on September 27, then again this past Friday.

In Philadelphia, the duo is accused of robbing Family Dollar stores at least three different times, on September 19, October 6 and 11.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.