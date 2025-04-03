Suspects tried to swim away from officers during police pursuit in Delaware County

The Brief Four suspects were arrested after a police chase ended with a crash early Thursday morning. Police say they tried to further evade arrest by jumping into a nearby pond. Their identities have yet to be released.



A police pursuit in Delaware County ended with the arrest of several vehicle theft suspects who tried to evade arrest in an unexpected way.

What we know:

Police attempted to stop a stolen vehicle after several vehicle break-ins were reported throughout Delaware County early Thursday morning.

The pursuit came to an end when the fleeing vehicle crashed on Tinicum Road in Tinicum Township around 1:30 a.m.

Four suspects then tried to evade arrest by jumping into a large pond nearby, according to authorities.

State police, along with local departments, surrounded the pond and took all four suspects into custody.

What we don't know:

The identities of the suspects have yet to be released, and no charges have been announced at this time.