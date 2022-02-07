Police: 2 women steal thousands of dollars worth of makeup from Ulta in Chester County

Police in Chester County are searching for two women they stole thousands of dollars worth of makeup from an Ulta.

Police say the incident happened in Exton on Thursday.

According to police, the women had a system that allowed them to steal that much merchandise in a short amount of time.

The total value of the makeup stolen was approximated to be $10,000.

The day before, police say a man came into the store and asked questions and took pictures. They believe he may have been connected to the makeup theft.

Police do not believe the two women are connected to a group behind a fragrance crime spree.

They say that group is still active and believed to be behind thefts in several Pennsylvania counties and also multiple states.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter