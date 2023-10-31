'Suspicious' man with knife arrested, van searched outside South Jersey school: police

A "suspicious" situation that put an entire South Jersey school and community on edge ended with an arrest Monday evening.

Police say a man with a knife repeatedly tried to break into the Burlington County Institute of Technology after having contact with school staff.

The suspect, identified as 34-year-old Gregory T. Nicholas, was quickly taken into custody as officers arrived.

A short time later, police K9 sniffed out potential explosives inside the suspect's van, which was parked on school property.

MORE HEADLINES:

Students in after-school clubs or other activities were evacuated as a precaution.

The bomb squad, along with several local and state police departments, were called to the scene.

It was later confirmed that there was no threat at the school, or inside the van, according to police.

Nicholas has been charged with creating a false public alarm, trespassing and possession of a weapon on school property.