Police release image of suspect in fatal shooting outside mosque in Upper Darby

A community is rattled after a deadly shooting erupted outside an Upper Darby mosque Sunday night while a prayer service was taking place inside.

Police responded to a 9-1-1 call at the parking lot just outside the Masjid Al Madinah Islamic Center on the 200 block of South 69th Street. Upon arrival, they discovered a male lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest and paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Officers later determined the shooting was a carjacking incident. They say the suspect took the victim's 2018 White Toyota RAV 4 which police quickly discovered on the 800 block of Cecil Street before taking it into police headquarters for further investigation.

On Monday afternoon, Upper Darby police identified the victim as 65-year-old Mahabub Rahman. He was a husband, father of four and worked as a correctional officer for the Riverside Correction Facility since 2021.

Mahabub Rahman, 65-year-old victim | Image provided by Muslim Community Leader Rabiul Chowdhury

According to police, he was killed trying to protect his car when 4–5 shots were fired.

The shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. as a prayer service was underway with about 150 people in attendance.

Upper Darby police released the following image of the suspect taken from surveillance video, they ask the public to pay close attention to the suspect's ripped jeans and potentially high-end sneakers:

Suspect in shooting | Upper Darby Police Department

Upper Darby Police Department Superintendent Tim Bernhardt said this fatal incident is not being labeled as a hate crime at this time, and they are treating it as a carjacking.

David Robinson, president of AFSCME Local 159, described Rahman as "peaceful" and said he was "a great guy."

"Sad that it's happening right where we pray," one witness said. "And it's the second or third time."

MORE HEADLINES:

Community Leader Rabiul Chowdhury says the Muslim community in the Philadelphia area is currently facing fear and anxiety, and that this most recent incident is raising significant concerns.

"We urge the Upper Darby Police and the Delaware County District Attorney's office to conduct a thorough and sensitive investigation into the incident," Chowdhury said. "The community seeks a swift and transparent clarification of the motives behind this tragic event."

The victim's cell phone was also discovered according to polive.

No video of the incident is available from the mosque due to a camera malfunction.

If you recognize the suspect, please contact Upper Darby Police Department at (610) 734-7693 and ask to speak to the detective division.