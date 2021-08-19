Capitol Hill evacuations underway as police investigate 'possible explosive'

Capitol police are evacuating buildings nearby buildings on Capitol Hill after a suspicious vehicle was identified near the Library of Congress.

According to the Associated Press, an explosive may have been located in the vehicle, and police are evacuating buildings in the area, including the Cannon House Office Building.

Capitol police are asking people to avoid the area.

This is a breaking news alert – FOX 5 will have additional details as they become available.

Capitol police investigating suspicious vehicle near Library of Congress

