Sussex County man charged with fifth DUI after crash hurts 2

article

Police in Delaware say a Sussex County man has been charged with his fifth DUI after he rear-ended a vehicle at a stoplight Wednesday night.

According to investigators, 36-year-old Jerod M. Kernodle was impaired while driving a 2001 Mitsubishi Mirage and slammed into the rear end of a minivan that was stopped at a red light on US 13.

Inside the van, a 33-year-old woman and her 7-year-old child sustained non-life threatening injuries. Both were taken to Nanticoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Kernodle did not suffer injury and was taken into custody by responding officers. He was charged with his fifth DUI and vehicular assault.

Authorities have suspended Kernodle's license and set his bail at $6,000.