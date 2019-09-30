SUV crashes into condo building in Northeast Philadelphia

article

Two women were hurt after an SUV crashed into the wall of a condo building in the city's Torresdale section.

It happened on the 5000 block of Convent Lane at the Baker's Bay Condominiums shortly before 4 p.m. Monday.

Two women, including the driver, were taken to Jefferson-Torresdale hospital where they both are expected to recover.

Police say the wall is at risk of collapsing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.