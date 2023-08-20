SW Philadelphia back to school event teaches kids life skills through fun activities

September 5th and back to school is only two weeks away and community members are doing their part to make sure students have everything they need to return to learning in a safe environment.

A beautiful day of weather paved the way for a beneficial event in Southwest Philadelphia Sunday.

"By the grace of God, these kids are resilient, these kids are strong, but they’re hurt. They’re traumatized. A lot of them seen murders out here on the street and they really, really need events like this in the community," Program Coordinator of CCIP, Dwight Olds, said.

Outside of the basketball tournament that was being played, youth could also learn about the vital life skill of financial literacy.

"A lot of people in the Black community don’t know about how to invest, right? That’s why we’re here, as a community bank, to spread the word on how we can help them achieve their goals," Nicoy Haines said.

Haines is the Financial Center Manager at Fulton Bank and he’s showing kids there are real, legal and safe ways to make money.

"With our financial literacy courses that we offer. We can also teach them how to manage money, how to set up a budget plan, how to invest," Haines stated.

Intertwined is showing the kids in the community they are, indeed, appreciated, cared about and not forgotten.

"It just shows, it gets all the youth together in one place doing positive things and showing them they are loved," said Youth Engagement Coordinator, Collee Newman.