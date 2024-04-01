Synagogue sign vandalized with swastika for second time in Montgomery County
WYNNEWOOD, Pa. - A synagogue in Montgomery County has become the victim of anti-Semitic vandalism two times in the past week.
Last Friday, Temple Beth Hillel-Beth El in Wynnewood says vandals spray-painted hate symbols on a sign outside their synagogue.
The sign reads, "Our Community Stands With Israel."
It was replaced, then vandalized again with a swastika this past weekend.
"We, the leadership of the synagogue, want everyone to know that we will not give in to either fear or division. We are blessed to live in a society in which hate speech is not tolerated by the police, who are working with us to keep us safe. We are blessed to live in a society where our neighbors of other faiths have already reached out to offer support," the synagogue said in a Facebook post.
The synagogue says they have issued a report with local police in hopes of finding whoever is responsible.