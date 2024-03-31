Dead body discovered in Schuylkill River: police

Police have opened an investigation after they say a dead man’s body was found in the Schuylkill River.

According to police, at around 3:38 p.m. the Marine Unit (Boat3), responded to a report of a body that was discovered in the Schuylkill River on the 2900 block of Spring Garden Street.

The victim, a Black man in his 30s, was identified as "John Doe."

They say the preliminary evidence indicates no signs of trauma or physical wounds.

This is an open investigation.

The police previously reported the body was found in the Delaware River, but it has since been corrected to the Schuylkill River.



