Synagogues across N.J. increase security as FBI arrests man for threat

Synagogues across New Jersey were seeing an increased police presence Friday while the FBI investigated a threat made Thursday.

On Friday morning, FBI Newark announced they identified the threat who "…no longer poses a threat to the community."

The Jewish Federation of Southern New Jersey has its own security team, due to threat situations. William Monaghan is the Director of Security for the JFSNJ.

RELATED COVERAGE:

"It’s painful to know that evil exists and that hatred exists for other human beings," Monaghan said. "As an organization and as a faith-based community, we need to do everything we can to ensure that we are prepared for any type of threat that might occur."

Monaghan said they are in the process of implementing a connected security system at all of the area synagogues.

"It’s a constant battle, not just in times of chaos or stress when an incident comes in," Monaghan said. "It’s that preparedness factor throughout the course of the year that we’re hopeful we’ll kind of build that foundation throughout our community. To understand that, yes, this exists, but we’re going to deal with it in a positive and proactive way."

The painful memory of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting in 2018 always fresh in the minds of people in the Jewish community.

The threat comes as the Anti-Defamation League says threats and antisemitic attacks were the highest they’ve been in over 40 years, up 61 percent over 2020.

"With a rise in antisemitism and hate and racism of all forms, we have got to speak out against it," said Andrew Goretsky, the ADL Philadelphia Regional Director. "We need our leaders to speak out against it. We need our communities to speak out against it and condemn the behavior. It’s one of the most important things that has to occur."

While someone is in custody for the threat made Thursday, the FBI is advising people to remain vigilant. They say anyone that sees anything suspicious, should report it to local law enforcement immediately.