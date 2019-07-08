T-Rexes race to the finish line at horse track in hilarious video

Funny video of a group of T-Rexes in a foot race on a horse racing track is making for a better start to the week.

Emerald Downs Racetrack and Casino, which is located in Auburn, Washington, posted a video of the T-Rex race on Facebook.

In the video, about two dozen people dressed up in T-Rex costumes lined up in the race stalls as they prepared to run down the track.

Once the buzzer went off and the gates opened, hilarity ensued as the T-Rexes ran toward the finish line. One T-Rex fell midway through the track while the others pushed onward.

At the end of the short race, T-Rex No. 13 came out victorious.

Phil Ziegler, with Emerald Downs, said the T-Rex race took place Saturday as one of many family events the racetrack throws during its racing season. Ziegler said the racing season is from April through September.

This particular event featured employees from TriGuard Pest Control, located in Renton, Washington.

Ben Bennett, sales manager for TriGuard, said the company started the employee races five years ago. The first two years involved Hawaiian outfits and togas, respectively, while the last three years featured the T-Rex costumes.

“The (T-Rex costumes) did really well for us so we decided to stick with those. It’s been successful,” he said.

Bennett said about 25 people were involved in the race, and while the winner doesn’t earn a prize, he or she gets to brag about being the top T-Rex.

Ziegler said the race was broadcast between evening horse races and was featured on TVG, a cable racing network as well as streamed online.

The racetrack and casino are owned and operated by the Muckleshoot Tribe, Ziegler said.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.