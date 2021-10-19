Taco Bell giving away free breakfast burritos as a wake-up reminder

A burrito is worth waking up for.

Over the past year-and-a-half, many fast-food restaurants scaled back or completely removed their breakfast menus. Now, as things start to go back to normal, one fast-food restaurant is hoping to remind its customers to wake up for breakfast.

On October 21, Taco Bell will be giving its fans a "wake-up call" with a free burrito. According to a press release , the company wants to make sure that "no one is sleeping on its breakfast menu."

The free burritos will be available at participating locations on October 21 from 7-11 a.m.

The company is also offering fans the option to sign up for a free wake-up call on the day to make sure they don't oversleep. In order to sign up for this service, they just have to text the phrase "wake up" to 1-866-WAKEUP3.

Taco Bell initially launched its breakfast menu in 2014. During the pandemic, however, locations across the country were forced to close their dining rooms and reduce their menus. This meant that breakfast offerings were reduced or even completely removed from some locations.

Fox Business previously reported that Taco Bell brought breakfast back to 90% of its locations starting in mid-September. Fans of morning fast-food options can head to the restaurant chain’s website to find out which locations near them offer breakfast.

Several new items debuted on the returning menu last month, including three new breakfast burrito options including a Cheesy Toasted Breakfast Burrito, which has eggs, nacho cheese and sausage as well as the Hash Brown Toasted Breakfast Burrito, which adds a hash brown to the egg, cheese and sausage burrito.

