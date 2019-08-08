Taco Bell’s first ever hotel officially opens in Palm Springs

The doors of the Taco Bell Hotel in Palm Springs is officially open.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held today at the “The Bell”. The first of its kind hotel offers the usual Taco Bell food plus an exclusive upscale resort menu.

Everything from the guest rooms to breakfast and even poolside cocktails will be infused with Taco Bell’s twist.

The hotel is also debuting their first-ever ‘Freeze Lounge’ which will have specialty beverages like a Baja Blast Birthday Freeze. Fans of the fast-food chain can even get a fire sauce towel and pool floats.

Believe it or not hotel officials say all the rooms, which range from $170 to $300 were booked within two minutes of their announcement.

