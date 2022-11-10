Tanker truck hauling liquid nitrogen overturns on Pennsylvania roadway

No injuries were reported when police say a tanker truck hauling liquid nitrogen overturned and blocked a Pennsylvania roadway on Thursday night.

Emergency vehicles responded to the intersection of Lower Valley Road and Gap Newport Pike around 9 p.m. for reports of a crash.

The overturned tanker truck blocked all lanes of traffic as the liquid nitrogen spilled onto the road.

At least two other vehicles appeared to have been involved in the crash, but police did not report any injuries immediately after the crash.

The roadway was shutdown as clean-up crews worked to contain the spill. Police have not said what caused the crash.