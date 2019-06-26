Target offering week-long, 15 percent discount to teachers in July

Target’s Teacher Prep Event is offering teachers a week-long, 15 percent discount from July 13 to 20 as a part of their “Kids’ Back to School” promotion.

The discount covers school supplies, classroom storage and organization, food storage bags, disinfecting wipes, facial tissue and hand sanitizer. Teachers are also eligible to receive a 15 percent discount on women’s and men’s apparel, accessories and shoes, as well as Bulleye’s Playground products and Pillowfort furniture.

This is the second year that the Minneapolis-based retailer is offering the teacher discount.

“I’m excited we’re bringing the event back again this year with an expanded assortment of items eligible for the 15 percent discount, helping teachers save and get what they need for the upcoming school year,” Jill Sando, an executive at Target, told USA Today, adding that there was a “phenomenal response” during the inaugural event last year.

The discount applies to teachers who work in day care centers, early childhood learning centers, home school and more, as the company wants “to ensure all teachers get the opportunity to use this coupon,” according to the Teacher Prep Event’s FAQ page.

Teachers, faculty or staff must complete a verification form via SheerID to “unlock this teacher offer,” where they would enter their school name, first and last name, as well as school and personal email addresses.

“If you are successfully verified, you will receive two emails — one containing the teacher coupon and one containing an additional promotion this fall,” the bottom of the form said.

The FAQ page said that if further identification is required, the company could take “any document that ties your name and/or email address to an educational system.”

The offer is valid for a single use at Target stores and on Target.com.

The discount, however, excludes backpacks, electronics, lunch bags, trial/travel sizes, swim, sleepwear, Levi’s Red Tab, Fan Central and clearance items.

Fox TV Stations' Hyeji Suh contributed to this report.