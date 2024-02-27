Target responds to customer concerns about long lines, limited checkout options

article

Cellphone video from inside the Cherry Hill Target shows a lengthy line of customers waiting to be checked out by only two cashiers while the self-checkout kiosks sit idle.

"The lines were too long," said Reggie Regg. "No I couldn't wait in that line. I had so much to do today." He left the store this afternoon empty-handed. He says when he was inside there was only one cashier.

"They have two security guards in there, so I don't know why they can't watch the self-checkout. I do not know what is going on," he said.

Customers have complained of similar variations of the same issues at Target stores everywhere.

"I think they need to hire more people to work the registers. It is that simple," said Wayne Mertz, who is not a fan of self-checkout.

"Having people come in, shop, pay their own good money, then have to check themselves out and then have security standing at the door doubling checking to make sure you did what one of their employees should have been doing. I do not think that is right," said Mertz.

Customers think the changes are due to low staffing and theft at self-checkout.

"A lot of people don't have respect for security, so they just walk out of the store," said Regg.

A Target company spokesperson provided the following statement:

"In select stores we are piloting a number of tests to determine their impact on the overall guest experience. These tests vary by location."

Target in Haddonfield had all of its self-check-out kiosks open and cellphone video captured six unmanned cashier aisles.

Customer service and exchange counters at both Haddonfield and Cherry Hill were open.

"I do prefer self-checkout. It is quicker. It is easier," said Adrienne Jones. "I guess they're trying to figure out what's best for them and not so much what's best for the customer," she said.

Target did not say how long the guest experience tests would last.