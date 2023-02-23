Weather Authority: Taste of May moves in Thursday as temperatures set to rise into the 70s

Thursday will be the best weather day of the week as temperatures hit the 70s.

According to FOX 29's Scott Williams, conditions will feel more like early May in the afternoon.

Patchy fog is causing low visibility in the morning, but it is set to burn off midday, bringing sunshine to the area.

Thursday's early morning temperatures are starting in the upper 30s and low 40s.

By 11 a.m., temperatures are set to be near 60 and will continue to rise throughout the day until they reach the 70s by the afternoon.

Looking ahead, temperatures will drop back into the 40s overnight, making for a cool and blustery Friday.

By Saturday, temps will drop into the 20s and 30s, making for a windy and cold day.

Temperatures will rebound Sunday and remain steady for the beginning of next week.

_____

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

THURSDAY: Near record warmth. High: 71, Low: 41

FRIDAY: Cooler, blustery. High: 49, Low: 46

SATURDAY: Windy & cold. High: 38, Low: 26

SUNDAY: Not as cold. High: 52, Low: 29

MONDAY: Shower chance. High: 46, Low: 33

TUESDAY: Shower chance. High: 48, Low: 39

WEDNESDAY: March begins. High: 48, Low: 33