Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's matching 'TNT' bracelets made by Pennsylvania shop

A match made in Pennsylvania!

Taylor Swift was spotted wearing a ‘TNT’ bracelet during one of the most-watched moments of the AFC Championship game - the pop star's on-field hug with beau Travis Kelce.

Kelce had Taylor's diamond tennis bracelet, along with one for himself, made as an homage to their relationship.

The matching bracelets were inspired by the Swiftie friendship bracelets, but they were actually designed right here in Pennsylvania!

Simone Kendle, CEO of Lancaster-based jewelry company "Wove," joined Good Day Philadelphia on Wednesday to dish out all the details.

She revealed that the $6,000 bracelet is made of 14-carat gold with gold beads and 4 carats of lab-grown diamonds.

However, with demand skyrocketing, the shop is now offering more affordable options starting in the hundreds.

You can get ‘Your Version’ of Taylor's bracelet on the Wove Made website.