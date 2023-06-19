Taylor Swift breaks venue's attendance record during Pittsburgh performance

article

Taylor Swift broke an attendance record in her home state of Pennsylvania during her concert this past weekend, according to the venue.

The Acrisure Stadium posted on its Twitter account that 73,117 were in attendance at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

"The Eras Tour is the largest ever in stadium history," the tweet read in part.

The previous record-holder was Garth Brooks at Heinz Field in 2019 where there were 72,887 in attendance, according to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.

FILE - Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour " at Ford Field on June 09, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Scott Legato/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

Swift posted on her Instagram account following the show, thanking her fans for making her feel so "at home."

After her stop in Pittsburgh, Swift is on her way to Minneapolis on her record-breaking tour.

FOX News contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.