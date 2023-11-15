Taylor Swift songs 'punted' from Philly radio station ahead of Eagles-Chiefs showdown

article

There's about to be some "Bad Blood" between a popular Philadelphia radio station and Swifites across the city.

Q102 announced on Good Day Philadelphia Wednesday that they won't be playing any Taylor Swift songs in the days leading up to the Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl rematch Monday night.

"This weekend we gotta focus, so we've been forced to punt Taylor Swift from the playlist," said show host Buster.

The bold move will begin at 5 p.m. Friday, and last until Tuesday!

It comes as Taylor, a self-proclaimed Eagles fan, has been spotted supporting the Chiefs amid a budding romance with star player Travis Kelce.

"There's only one Swift and Kelce duo we care about here in the ‘City of Brotherly Love,'" said host Bex, referring to Travis' brother Jason and fellow Eagle D'Andre Swift.

So, how will Q102 fill the Taylor Swift holes in their playlist?

Iconic songs from the Eagles' "Philly Special Christmas" album. Everything but the new Travis feature, of course!

The station says they are prepared for the backlash, but promise they'll be back to being Swifties on Tuesday.

Only a couple of questions remain… will Taylor be at the game? And if so, what will she wear?