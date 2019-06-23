Teen, 16, injured in Fairhill shooting; police seek suspects

article

Police in Fairhill are investigating a shooting that injured a teenager.

Police responded to the 3000 block of North 6th Sunday, just before 6 p.m.

Once on scene, police discovered a 16-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim was transported to Temple University Hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

Police say the investigation is active. No weapons have been recovered and no arrests have been made.