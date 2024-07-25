Teen accused of deadly shooting in Trenton arrested in Virginia

article

A teenage murder suspect was arrested in Virginia after prosecutors say he fatally shot a man in New Jersey's capital earlier this month.

The unnamed 15-year-old was taken into custody on Wednesday in Norfolk in the shooting death of 47-year-old Luis Torres Marrero.

Investigators say on July 9, police were called to a home on East Hanover Street in Trenton for reports of a sick or injured person.

Officers found Marrero, a Trenton resident, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He died at the hospital days later.

The teen is charged with first-degree murder and weapons charges. He is being held in Virginia pending extradition to New Jersey.