Teen arrested after threatening mom with gun, barricading in Philly home: police

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  March 9, 2025 12:59pm EDT
Philadelphia
The Brief

    • A 16-year-old is in custody after a barricade situation in Northeast Philadelphia.
    • Police say the teen threatened his mother with a gun.
    • No injuries were reported.

PHILADELPHIA - A barricade situation in Northeast Philadelphia ended with a 16-year-old in custody early Sunday morning.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 300 block of Waterview Lane for reports of a person with a gun around 3:45 a.m.

A teen boy had threatened his mother with a gun, then barricaded himself inside their home, according to authorities.

SWAT officers cleared the home about an hour after a barricade situation was declared.

The 16-year-old was then taken into custody.

No injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

Police have yet to release further details, or announce any charges in connection with the incident.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Philadelphia Police Department.

