Teen arrested after threatening mom with gun, barricading in Philly home: police
PHILADELPHIA - A barricade situation in Northeast Philadelphia ended with a 16-year-old in custody early Sunday morning.
What we know:
Officers responded to the 300 block of Waterview Lane for reports of a person with a gun around 3:45 a.m.
A teen boy had threatened his mother with a gun, then barricaded himself inside their home, according to authorities.
SWAT officers cleared the home about an hour after a barricade situation was declared.
The 16-year-old was then taken into custody.
No injuries were reported.
What we don't know:
Police have yet to release further details, or announce any charges in connection with the incident.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Philadelphia Police Department.