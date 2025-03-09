Teen arrested after threatening mom with gun, barricading in Philly home: police

The Brief A 16-year-old is in custody after a barricade situation in Northeast Philadelphia. Police say the teen threatened his mother with a gun. No injuries were reported.



A barricade situation in Northeast Philadelphia ended with a 16-year-old in custody early Sunday morning.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 300 block of Waterview Lane for reports of a person with a gun around 3:45 a.m.

A teen boy had threatened his mother with a gun, then barricaded himself inside their home, according to authorities.

SWAT officers cleared the home about an hour after a barricade situation was declared.

The 16-year-old was then taken into custody.

No injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

Police have yet to release further details, or announce any charges in connection with the incident.