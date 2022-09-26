Expand / Collapse search

Teen being held by police after getting shot in West Philadelphia daytime shooting, authorities say

By FOX 29 Staff
Teen shot in West Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA - Police say the victim of a daytime shooting is also being held by officers for the time being.

The 16-year-old boy was reportedly shot once in the leg on the 5500 block of Poplar Street around 11:39 a.m. Monday.

He was transported to a local hospital, where he is said to be in stable condition.

Police say the teen is being "held as a prisoner" at this time.

The stock, the back part of a gun, was reportedly recovered from the scene.