Teen being held by police after getting shot in West Philadelphia daytime shooting, authorities say
article
PHILADELPHIA - Police say the victim of a daytime shooting is also being held by officers for the time being.
The 16-year-old boy was reportedly shot once in the leg on the 5500 block of Poplar Street around 11:39 a.m. Monday.
He was transported to a local hospital, where he is said to be in stable condition.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Police: Man dies in police car after being shot in the head in Oxford Circle
- 'Protecting his sister': Mom hopes son, 16, will walk again after being 'shot by sister's stepbrother'
- Police: 2 teens injured in early morning double shooting in Hunting Park
Police say the teen is being "held as a prisoner" at this time.
The stock, the back part of a gun, was reportedly recovered from the scene.