Teen being held by police after getting shot in West Philadelphia daytime shooting, authorities say

Police say the victim of a daytime shooting is also being held by officers for the time being.

The 16-year-old boy was reportedly shot once in the leg on the 5500 block of Poplar Street around 11:39 a.m. Monday.

He was transported to a local hospital, where he is said to be in stable condition.

Police say the teen is being "held as a prisoner" at this time.

The stock, the back part of a gun, was reportedly recovered from the scene.