Police: Man dies in police car as authorities try to rush him to hospital after Oxford Circle shooting

One man is dead after he was shot in Oxford Circle on Monday morning, police say.

According to authorities, the incident happened just before 1 a.m. on the 1600 block of Creston Street when authorities found the man lying in an alley.

Investigators say he was pronounced dead in the police vehicle as officers were rushing him to the hospital.

Police have not released any additional details about the victim or any information on the suspect.

The investigation is active and ongoing, according to police officials.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.