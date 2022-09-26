Police: 2 teens injured in early morning double shooting in Hunting Park

Two teenagers were injured in a double shooting in Hunting Park, police say.

According to authorities, the shooting happened at 3:16 a.m. on the 1400 block of West Roosevelt boulevard.

Police say a 13-year-old was shot in the thighs and taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center, where he is in stable condition.

A 14-year-old boy was shot multiple times throughout his body and transported to Temple University Hospital, where he was placed in stable condition.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Police say a BB gun was recovered from the scene, but no other weapons were discovered.

The investigation is active and ongoing, according to police.