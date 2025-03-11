Teen boy dies after shooting in Wilmington neighborhood

The Brief A 16-year-old was shot to death in Wilmington Monday evening. He was initially found in critical condition, but later died at a local hospital. Police have yet to release further details.



An investigation is underway after a shooting claimed the life of a teenager in Wilmington Monday evening.

What we know:

A 16-year-old gunshot victim was found on the 200 block of West 25th Street just before 6:30 p.m.

He was transported to a local hospital, but later succumbed to his injuries.

What we don't know:

The boy's identity, along with further details about the shooting, have yet to be released.

A motive is still unknown, and no arrests have been announced.

The shooting is under investigation.