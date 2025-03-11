Teen boy dies after shooting in Wilmington neighborhood
WILMINGTON, Del. - An investigation is underway after a shooting claimed the life of a teenager in Wilmington Monday evening.
What we know:
A 16-year-old gunshot victim was found on the 200 block of West 25th Street just before 6:30 p.m.
He was transported to a local hospital, but later succumbed to his injuries.
What we don't know:
The boy's identity, along with further details about the shooting, have yet to be released.
A motive is still unknown, and no arrests have been announced.
The shooting is under investigation.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Wilmington Police Department.