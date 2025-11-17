Teen boy injured in West Philly shooting: police
PHILADELPHIA - A section of West Philadelphia was a crime scene Monday night as police investigated the shooting of a teenage boy.
What we know:
At around 5:45 p.m. Philly police responded to the 5900 block of Callowhill after reports of a person with a gun.
They say a 16-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound and is now in stable condition at Presbyterian Medical Center.
The scene was marked with over 30 evidence markers,
What they're saying:
Workers at "8 Brothers Food Market" reported that bullets shattered part of the front window. They mentioned that police reviewed surveillance footage, but the cameras did not capture the incident.
What we don't know:
Police have not released information on a possible motive or how many suspects they are looking for.
The Source: Information from the Philadelphia Police Department.