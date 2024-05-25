Teen critically wounded after he is shot in the head in North Philadelphia, police say

article

More gun violence impacts another Philadelphia teenager as a 16-year-old boy was shot in the head in North Philadelphia.

The 16-year-old was out on the street on the 1200 block of Fairmount Avenue Saturday night, just after 8:30, when someone pointed a gun and fired at him.

Responding officers found the teen with a gunshot wound to his head. Police rushed him to Jefferson University Hospital where he was placed in critical condition.

The scene is being held by police as they search for the shooter and a motive.

