Teen dead, 3 others injured in crash involving stolen car in Montgomery County: police

One person is dead and three others have been hospitalized following a crash in Montgomery County early Monday morning, Springfield Township police say.

On Monday at 4:51 a.m., officers were dispatched to a report of a crash involving two vehicles on Stenton Avenue at East Evergreen Avenue, located in the Wyndmoor section of Springfield Township.

Upon arrival, officers attended to a 15-year-old passenger who had been ejected from one of the vehicles. They say the 15-year-old appeared to be dead at the scene.

Two other passengers were trapped in the same vehicle along with the 15-year-old.

Those two passengers were extricated by crews, and transported to Jefferson Einstein Montgomery,

Meanwhile, a passenger from the other vehicle involved in the crash was transported to Jefferson Abington Hospital.

According to preliminary investigation, a white 2014 Infiniti QX80 had been traveling northbound on Stenton Avenue with a green traffic signal, and a 2020 red Hyundai Elantra was traveling eastbound on E. Evergreen Avenue with a red signal, resulting in the crash.

Police say the Hyundai had been reported stolen to the Philadelphia Police Department on July 27.

The Springfield Township Police Department is continuing to investigate the crash.

Additional witnesses can call 215-836-1601.