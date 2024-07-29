Shot-up vehicles spark investigation in Chester County

Police are asking residents to check their surveillance cameras after an unusual incident unfolded over the weekend.

Two vehicles were found shot numerous times on Washington Place in Tredyffrin Township.

The parked vehicles were unoccupied at the time.

Police say a resident caught the shooting on camera around 1 a.m. Sunday.

No injuries were reported, and police believe it was an isolated incident.

Further details have yet to be released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.