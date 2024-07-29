Delaware 7-Eleven employee accused of replacing stolen money with counterfeit bills

article

A Delaware 7-Eleven employee was arrested after police say he stole thousands from the store's safe and replaced it with counterfeit bills.

Christopher Crouch, 37, is accused of taking $10,000 from the 7-Eleven on Governor Printz Boulevard in Wilmington earlier this month.

It's alleged that Crouch, a store employee at the time, placed 33 counterfeit $100 in the safe and left the store with the stolen money.

Police say the theft is believed to have happened on July 7, but store employees first reported it after more than a week.

Crouch turned himself in on Wednesday and was charged with theft of $1,500 or greater. He was released on $500 bond.