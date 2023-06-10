Expand / Collapse search

Teen dies after being struck multiple times in Friday night shooting in West Philadelphia

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Updated 1:09PM
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia gun violence claimed the life of another teenager after a shooting erupted Friday night.

Police found the 16-year-old shot multiple times through his body on the 2500 block of 32nd Street in Powelton around 10:30 p.m.

The teen was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after.

A homicide investigation is underway as no arrests have been made, and no gun recovered.