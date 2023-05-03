Teen dies nearly one week after being shot multiple times in Southwest Philadelphia, police say

article

Another Philadelphia teenager has lost their life to gun violence in the city, according to police.

Authorities say 16-year-old Jaseem Thomas was found on April 27 just before 6:30 p.m. on the 2200 block of South 67th Street.

According to police, the teen was found with several gunshot wounds to his head and body.

Medics transported him to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he died nearly one week later on May 1 just after 2 p.m.

Police say the weapon used in the shooting was recovered, but no arrests have been made.

Homicide detectives say the case is active and ongoing.